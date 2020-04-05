STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Alleging less facilities, two Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staffers flee COVID-19 quarantine

He said the duo were put into quarantine at VN Desai Municipal Hospital in suburban Santacruz after they came into contact with a person, who later died of COVID-19.

Published: 05th April 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai

BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two employees of Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) who were quarantined at a civic hospital ran away from the facility blaming inadequate services and food on Sunday, an official said.

He said the duo were put into quarantine at VN Desai Municipal Hospital in suburban Santacruz after they came into contact with a person, who later died of COVID-19. "The two employees have run away claiming that they were not getting enough food and other facilities," he said.

ALSO READ| Maharashtra: BJP MLA Dadarao Keche defies coronavirus lockdown, invites people for his birthday

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said she would look into the issue. The mayor visited the hospital on Sunday afternoon, a day after staffers held a protest lleging lack of sufficient equipment, material and food. "The entire staff in the hospital on Saturday suspended the work over the issue. They resumed work only after getting an assurance from officials of the BMC," said a staff member.

Meanwhile, Pednekar said at least 17 staffers were suspected to have exposed to the patient who died due to coronavirus. At present, none of them have shown any symptoms and have been put under quarantine for 14 days beginning Friday.

When asked about the two staffers fleeing the hospital, she said the BMC is hopeful of tracing them. With 29 fresh cases on Sunday, Mumbai's COVID-19 count now stands at 406.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC staffers quarantine Kishori Pednekar Mumbai coronavirus quarantine Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp