Coronavirus lockdown: Mumbai biker drags cop for 50 metre to evade checking

A team of policemen where screening vehicles at the entrance of Eastern Freeway, when Dhurat found something suspicious about the motorcyclist and tried to stop him.

Published: 09th April 2020 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 11:41 AM

Coronavirus

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 40-year-old policeman was injured when he was dragged for around 50 metre by a motorcyclist, who tried to evade checking at Wadibunder in south Mumbai on Thursday amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said.

The incident took place at P D'Mello Road, where motorcyclist Khajabi Shaikh Naim (42) dragged assistant police inspector Vijendra Dhurat, who tried to intercept the two- wheeler, the official said.

A team of policemen where screening vehicles at the entrance of Eastern Freeway, when Dhurat found something suspicious about the motorcyclist and tried to stop him, he said.

The injured was rushed to a hospital and is presently out of danger, he said.

Naim was arrested under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Coronavirus
