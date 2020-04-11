BJP corporator held for celebrating birthday with friends amid COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai

By ANI

MUMBAI: Ajay Bahira, a BJP Corporator of Panvel Municipal Corporation was arrested on Saturday and later released on bail on charges of violating the COVID-19 lockdown orders and celebrating his birthday with his friends.

"He was arrested and was released after due procedure of bail as this was a bailable offence," said Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar.

Bahira was booked along with 11 others by Navi Mumbai Police. Bahira celebrated his birthday on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

With 92 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state rose to 1,666, the Maharashtra Health Department informed on Saturday.