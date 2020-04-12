STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai Police shares 'Main Hoon Na' scene amid COVID-19 times

Mumbai Police captioned the video on Twitter: "@iamsrk wouldn't need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na!"

Published: 12th April 2020

Satish Shah, Main Hoon Na

Satish Shah in Main Hoon Na (YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police has shared a Bollywood reference again to create awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.

After using references from "Stree", the Mumbai Police account used a scene from the popular Hindi film "Main Hoon Na", where Shah Rukh as Ram Prasad Sharma makes a "Matrix" likes back dive to save himself from the spit splatter from Professor Rasai, played by veteran actor Satish Shah.

Mumbai Police captioned the video on Twitter: "@iamsrk wouldn't need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na!"

The Mumbai Police Twitter handle is known for their funny and quirky references on social matters.

Recently, they gave a quirky twist to the the dialogue: "O Stree Kar Aana" from the film "Stree" to "O Corona kabhi mat aana (O corona never come)"

Recently, Bollywood stars took to social media to thank the Mumbai Police.

They expressed their gratitude to Mumbai Police for their extraordinary efforts to maintain law and order in the city amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

