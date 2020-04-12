STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taj employees test positive for COVID-19, put in quarantine: IHCL

Taj Mahal Palace and Tower of the company does not have any guests at the current time and only very minimal staff are present to ensure the upkeep and maintenance of the hotel, it said.

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), which runs the Taj properties chain, has said that out of 500 employees who were tested for coronavirus, an unspecified number of its workers here in Mumbai have tested positive for the virus.

The company, which is hosting doctors and other health workers in its premium hotels in Mumbai in a battle against coronavirus pandemic, conducted COVID-19 tests of its "500 employees who are at work in the city hotels till date."

Without specifying the number of infected employees, the IHCL said in a statement that "those who have tested positive mostly were asymptomatic showing absolutely no signs of illness. However, staff testing positive and symptomatic were duly hospitalised and others who were in contact with them have immediately been put in quarantine in accordance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) norms and guidelines issued by the local government authorities."

The IHCL said that it has been supporting the Centre with various humanitarian initiatives by offering its hotels to the medical fraternity, health workers, supporting certain states with quarantine facilities.

The highest number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country was reported from Maharashtra at 1761, including 127 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry.

