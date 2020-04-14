Coronavirus: Dharavi reports two deaths, six new cases, tally reaches 55

By PTI

MUMBAI: Six new coronavirus cases, including two deaths, were reported from Dharavi on Tuesday, taking the total number of people affected by the disease in Mumbai's slum area to 55, a civic official said.

New cases were found in Muslim Nagar, Kalyanwadi, Janata Society and Rajiv Nagar localities of Dharavi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

"High risk contact-tracing of all new cases is being done," he said.

So far, seven deaths have been reported from Dharavi, which is one of the biggest slum areas of Asia.