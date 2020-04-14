STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three COVID-19 patients cured; discharged from Mumbai hospital

The trio was discharged on Monday after they made full recovery following treatment and were counselled by the medical team to follow the health ministry's guidelines of home quarantine.

Published: 14th April 2020 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

A medic wears a protective suit in the waiting room of the first drive-through sample collection site for possible COVID-19 patients during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Lower Parel in Mumbai

A medic wears a protective suit in the waiting room of the first drive-through sample collection site for possible COVID-19 patients during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Lower Parel in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: Three persons, who had tested positive for COVID-19, were discharged from Fortis Hospital in eastern suburb of Mulund in Mumbai, after they recovered from the infection following treatment.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the hospital said a 42-year-old woman, her 69-year-old mother and 15-year-old son were admitted to its facility on March 29, after they tested positive for coronavirus.

As per the release, the trio was discharged on Monday after they made full recovery following treatment and were counselled by the medical team to follow the health ministry's guidelines of home quarantine.

The woman, who had no history of foreign travel, was first admitted to the hospital on March 28 with complaints of chills, fever and cough, it was stated.

Throat swabs of the woman's elderly mother and son, who showed no symptoms of the infection, were also collected and the duo tested positive for coronavirus soon after.

The hospital has so far discharged seven COVID-19 patients following their recovery, the release stated.

