26 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi, death toll at 9

A total of 259 patients have recovered till now in Maharashtra and discharged from hospitals, the State Health Department added.

Published: 16th April 2020 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

A man looks on through the window of his house during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic at Dharavi in Mumbai

A man looks on through the window of his house during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic at Dharavi in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Twenty six persons tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi here on Thursday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 86, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, a person succumbed to coronavirus and the total number of deaths in Dharavi stands at nine.

According to the State Health Department, 165 more people tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 3081.

Maharashtra's first COVID-19 patient was detected on March 9 when a couple from Pune tested positive. They were treated successfully and discharged after 14 days treatment on March 23.

A total of 259 patients have recovered till now in Maharashtra and discharged from hospitals, the State Health Department added.

Comments

