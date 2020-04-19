STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

COVID-19 lockdown: Mumbai civic body to allow certain public works from April 20

The civic body also highlighted that no industries or industrial establishments will be allowed to operate within the Mumbai municipal limits.

Published: 19th April 2020 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

A medic collects swab from the mouth of a woman resident for COVID-19 test in a containment zone in Mumbai.

A medic collects swab from the mouth of a woman resident for COVID-19 test in a containment zone in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a fresh set of directives as per which, it will give relaxation from Monday to carry out certain public works during the lockdown, including filling of potholes on roads and laying of water supply lines.

In the directives issued on Sunday, the civic body said that arrangements will be made in each ward office to issue passes for movement of staff and contractual labour for operation of railways, airport, ships and land ports, among other things, from Monday.

It, however, also made it clear that no one will be allowed to move in and out of the COVID-19 containment zones declared within the city.

"If any new area is included in the category of a containment zone, the activities allowed in that area till the time it is categorised as a containment zone, will be suspended, except for those as specially permitted under the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), the governments of India and Maharashtra," a BMC official said.

"Arrangements will be made in each ward office to issue passes for movement of staff and contractual labour for operation of railways, airport, air carriers, sea ports, ships, vessels, land ports and ICDs on the basis of authorizations issued by respective designated authorities," it said.

"Apart from many directions applicable to the entire state, there are some exclusive directions for Mumbai. All the directions shall be observed and implemented scrupulously, " it said.

The civic body also highlighted that no industries or industrial establishments will be allowed to operate within the Mumbai municipal limits.

"No worker from a hotspot or containment zone will be permitted to go to workplace in industries or industrial establishments, permitted outside Mumbai," it said.

The civic body further clarified that construction activities of public projects, construction, resurfacing, repairs, pothole filling of roads and bridges, works of laying and repairs of water supply, sewer and stormwater drain lines, construction repairs and pre-monsoon desilting of storm water drains networks, and construction of health infrastructure facilities will be allowed to operate subject to observance of COVID-19 safety guidelines.

It said that the construction activities of private projects, if workers are available at site and none are required to be brought from outside, and if the project in- charge undertakes in writing to observe all COVID-19 safety related standard operating procedures (SOPs), then permission may be granted for the activity on these projects.

Mumbai is one one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country with nearly 2,800 positive cases and 131 deaths recorded so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Mumbai covid Mumbai lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp