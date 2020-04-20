STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Coronavirus tally in Mumbai crosses 3,000-mark; seven more die

According to a BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) release, the number of COVID-19 cases now stood at 3,090.

Published: 20th April 2020 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

A medic collects swab from the mouth of a woman resident for COVID-19 test in a containment zone in Mumbai.

A medic collects swab from the mouth of a woman resident for COVID-19 test in a containment zone in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 3,000-mark in Mumbai on Monday after 155 more people tested positive, while the death toll rose to 138 with the virus killing seven more patients here, the city civic body said.

According to a BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) release, the number of COVID-19 cases now stood at 3,090.

The spurt in cases has raised concerns among authorities about the pace of the coronavirus spread as 1,000 new cases were added in just four days.

The BMC said 84 more patients have recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals, taking the number of cured cases to 394.

"Out of the seven persons who died, six had co- morbidities (pre-existing illnesses) and one had age-related factors," the civic body said.

Highlighting the reason for the spike in cases, the BMC said samples of 137 patients tested positive in various labs between April 14 and 17, and they were added to the tally as per reports received on Monday.

"These patients are already admitted in isolation wards and undergoing treatment," said the release.

The BMC informed that civic-run Kasturba Hospital is in the process of getting approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for starting plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients and a list of eligible donors is being prepared for this.

Convalescent plasma therapy uses antibodies from the blood of cured patients to treat severely-ill COVID-19 patients.

BMC-run Nair Hospital will be the centre for extracting plasma from donors (people who have recovered from coronavirus), the release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai COVID 19 Mumbai coronavirus COVID India
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp