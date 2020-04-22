STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

47 COVID-19 patients in Mumbai were referred by fever clinics

Mumbai is one of the worst coronavirus affected cities in the country as it has till now reported 3,451 COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths.

Published: 22nd April 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Health Workers

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 47 coronavirus cases out of the total 3,451 detected so far in Mumbai are of patients referred by fever clinics of the city civic body, an official said on Wednesday.

Mumbai is one of the worst coronavirus affected cities in the country as it has till now reported 3,451 COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths.

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) found a number of patients coming from slum areas, it set up some fever OPDs (Out Patient Departments) to reach out to a larger population.

"A close analysis of the total cases from Mumbai revealed that most of the patients were already quarantined, while some 47 patients referred by the fever clinics later tested positive for coronavirus," a senior BMC official said.

"This is the main reason why we are still not calling it community spread because in most of the cases, contacts were traced," another official said.

The BMC-run small hospitals have an advantage of proximity.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

The doctors and patients there know each other.

This helped the BMC to speak to people and locate some of those who had mild fever, he said.

"These people were immediately isolated and 47 of them later tested positive for coronavirus. Contact-tracing also helped to a certain extent in containing further spread of the disease, he said.

Asked about patients who were already quarantined, the official said, "They were the obvious suspects because someone close to them earlier tested positive or died due to the COVID-19."

As a precautionary measure, they were kept in institutional quarantine and they subsequently tested positive, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp