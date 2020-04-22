STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Colombian woman claims Mumbai cop made sexual advances

The woman said that she had filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police via an e-mail, which is confirmed by a senior police officer.

Published: 22nd April 2020

Police Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 30-year-old Colombian national stuck in Mumbai due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown has alleged that a junior police officer had made sexual advances on her at a hotel, according to her complaint.

The woman said that she had filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police via an e-mail, which is confirmed by a senior police officer on Wednesday.

"I came to Mumbai on February 22 on a tourist visa and was staying in a Bandra hotel till March 31," the woman stated. The woman stated that she had approached the Colombian embassy in Delhi after she exhausted her money.

"Accordingly, an officer of Mumbai Police helped me check in a lodge in Marol in Andheri on April 1," she said in the complaint.

She alleged that the concerned officer first asked her for a drink, which she refused.

However, he kept sending me "flirtatious" messages on my phone, she alleged.

"A couple of times times he tried to force himself on me, but I screamed and pushed him out of the room. The officer told me that he was entitled to have physical relations with me since he is paying the rent for my accommodation and other expenses," she stated.

The complainant further said that the officer forced the hotel staff to stop providing her food and other articles of daily use.

"I cried a lot and sent a video of mine to my country which went viral and then some Mumbai municipal corporation officers along with a doctor came to me on April 18 and gave me some food. They also enquired about my health (sic)," she stated.

I understand that the Mumbai Police is very good and helpful and doing a lot in this crisis, but I thought I need to bring to your notice the behaviour of such black sheep, she said.

The woman stated that she was helped by an NGO to shift to a hotel, also in Andheri.

Meanwhile, Dr.Abraham Mathai, chairman of the city-based NGO Harmony Foundation, which helped the woman in getting her new accommodation, said, "We received her video which was in Spanish language, after which we got it translated into English.

"We were shocked whatever she revealed in the video about the officer and we have offered her a safe shelter until the lockdown ends," he added.

When contacted, a senior police officer confirmed receipt of the complaint from the woman.

"We are conducting an inquiry into her allegations. If the officer concerned is found guilty, we will take action as per legal provisions against him," said DCP, zone 8, Manjunath Shinge.

The junior officer against whom the allegations were raised is attached to Sahar police station.

When contacted for reaction, he denied the charges.

"The woman has always complained that she was being given Indian food. Why didn't she complain against me during April 1 and 19 when she was staying in the hotel? "I was in touch with her Embassy and updating my seniors daily," he told PTI.

