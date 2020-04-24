STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai's coronavirus tally surges past 4,000; eight more deaths take death toll to 168

The number of deaths due to coronavirus increased to 168 as eight more people succumbed to the disease, according to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release.

Workers spread a powder for the repairment of the Andheri flyover road during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai Thursday April 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai crossed the 4,000-mark with the addition of 478 new patients on Thursday, while the death toll increased to 168, the city civic body said.

"Out of these eight patients, five were ill for long," the release said.

With the addition of 478 new cases, three of them employees of BEST undertaking, the tally in Mumbai, the city worst affected by COVID-19 in Maharashtra, shot up to 4,232.

The civic body said 473 patients have recovered from the disease so far and 48 of them were discharged from hospitals on Thursday.

At present, the city has 3,593 active coronavirus cases.

The BMC said samples of 297 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in various labs between April 20 and 21 and their reports were received on Thursday, the release said.

"These patients have already been admitted in isolation wards and are under treatment," said the BMC.

According to the civic body, over 92,112 people were home quarantined so far.

Of these, 18,207 have completed their mandatory 14-day-long quarantine period.

Meanwhile, a senior official of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said three of its employees from the suburban Goregaon depot have tested positive for coronavirus.

Following this, 15 other employees of the civic transport body have been quarantined, he said.

BEST is providing transport services to emergency and essential service staffers in large parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

