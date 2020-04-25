STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Drones to watch over Ramzan gatherings in Mumbai

Mumbai Police Spokesperson Pranay Ashok said that contrary to speculation, there is no special relaxation in any areas for Muslims to make 'sehri' or 'iftaar' purchases.

Published: 25th April 2020 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Ramzan

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: For the first time, Mumbai Police will deploy drones to keep an eye over Muslim localities as the holy month of Ramzan is set to start from Saturday, a top official said here on Friday. Simultaneously, Mumbai Police spokesperson Pranay Ashok said that contrary to speculation, there is no special relaxation in any areas for Muslims to make 'sehri' or 'iftaar' purchases.

Responding to reports and videos on social media purportedly showing the city police making announcements to the effect, Ashok told IANS that "no such relaxations have been permitted" in view of the lockdown.

Earlier, DCP-Zone I, Sangramsingh Nishandar said that the Mumbai Police is fully geared for the security arrangements during Ramzan. "All social distancing norms must be followed by our Muslim brethren. No crowds shall be permitted at any mosques, buildings or even terraces. Drones shall monitor the developments and suitable action will be taken, if any violations are found," he told media persons.

He assured that the Mumbai Police, along with social groups and NGOs will make full arrangements to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential in all Muslim localities including those which are sealed in containment zones.

"Since nobody from the containment zones is permitted to step outside, we shall make necessary arrangements to fulfill all their needs for 'sehri' and 'iftaar'," Nishandar assured. He added that mosques will be allowed to announce the 'azaan' (the muezzin's call for prayers), but no other gatherings for 'namaaz' or other ceremonies during the lockdown will be allowed.

Usually decorated or lit up with colourful lights, most mosques in Mumbai wore a somber and desolate look on the eve of Ramzan, the most important month in the Islamic Calendar, on Friday.

The entire Mohammed Ali Road - renowned as the 'mecca' for the connoisseurs of the Ramzan food market in south Mumbai - has remained shut for the first time in its 250-year plus history, saddening Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

Several political leaders in Maharashtra have greeted the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Ramzan, starting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Samajwadi Party state President Abu Asim Azmi, former Congress minister Naseem Khan and other dignitaries.

In an unprecedented development, the Haji Gulam Mohammed Azam Educational Trust President P. A. Inamdar announced that its sprawling Azam Campus mosque in Pune will now serve as a 'quarantine centre' for Covid-19 patients.

The Trust, which manages the Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society, has handed over its 9,000 sq. feet place of worship, along with all amenities and food arrangements for the quarantine patients as well as police personnel, Inamdar said.

Other mosques in Mumbai, and Muslim-dominated pockets of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Aurangabad, Osmanabad, Nashik, Jalgaon, Solapur, Latur, Beed, Sangli, etc, were bereft of the traditional 'Ramzan fever'.

A majority of Muslim religious, community and political leaders have issued repeated appeals since the past fortnight urging all the faithful to remain strictly indoors in Ramzan and cooperate with the government in the anti-Covid-19 pandemic war.

Maharashtra Police have made stringent security arrangements for all Muslim-majority areas with police, special forces besides technology like drones, public marches and other innovations to ensure a peaceful Ramzan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramzan India under lockdown
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp