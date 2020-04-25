STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai man 'hangs' himself in autorickshaw

Suicide

Image for representational purposes.

By IANS

MUMBAI: A Mumbai autorickshaw driver committed suicide by hanging himself sitting inside his autorickshaw, police said here on Saturday.

According to Senior Police Inspector D. Kamble of Dindoshi Police Station, Malad east, the body of the autorickshaw driver -- identified as Dayashankar A. Soni, 47, was found on Friday near the BMC Colony in Goregaon east.

According to eyewitnesses, the body was found in a seated position with a rope around the neck tied to the rod on the vehicle roof.

As per the statement of his wife, Soni was an alcoholic and suffered back and knee problems due to which he was in depression.

She added that she did not suspect or blame anybody for her husband's suicide.

Kamble informed that the victim's body has been sent for autopsy to Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon and further investigations are underway.

