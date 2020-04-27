STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

75% clinics open, permit suspension for rest, says BMC

The BMC release said the municipal commissioner had directed the civic health department to cancel permits of nursing homes that are still shut and issue legal notices to those operating them.

Published: 27th April 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Seventy-five per cent of nursing homes have resumed operations after they were warned against keeping shutters down in the lockdown for novel coronavirus outbreak, and the remaining 25 per cent will have their permits suspended, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials on Monday.

In a press release issued on Monday, the BMC said 1068 of the total 1,416 nursing homes in Mumbai have reopened after Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi had, last week, asked his officials to take legal action against such facilities that had downed shutters and were inconveniencing people who needed treatment for non-coronavirus ailments.

"Our review on Monday found that 75. 42 per cent of private nursing homes and clinics have reopened. Out of the 99 dialysis centres, 89 reopened," an official said.

The BMC release said the municipal commissioner had directed the civic health department to cancel permits of nursing homes that are still shut and issue legal notices to those operating them.

Action will also be taken against closed private dispensaries under the Epidemic Diseases Act, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Mumbai clinics coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp