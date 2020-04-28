COVID-19: Mumbai tally reaches 5,589, death toll 219; nine Pune cops test positive

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai on Monday reported 395 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the infected patients in the country's financial capital to 5,589, the BMC said.

The city also reported 15 new fatalities due to the COVID-19 disease, taking the death toll so far to 219, the civic body said in a release.

Of the 15 deceased, ten people had comorbidities.

Meanwhile, 433 more people were admitted in various hospitals for suspected coronavirus infection, it said.

The number of the people recovered from the viral infection increased by 118 to 1,015.

"Of the 15 deaths, 8 were men and rest women. While three of the deceased were below 40 years of age, four others were above 60 years of age. Eight other deceased aged between 40 and 60 years," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated in a release.

Of the 118 patients recovered from the COVID-19 disease and discharged from hospitals, 100 were not local residents, it stated.

The civic body also said that testing of 107 of the 395 new COVID-19 cases was done in private laboratories between April 23 and 24.

These patients were already under treatment in isolation wards, it said.

The BMC further informed that it was planning to start a 1200-bed Dedicated Corona Health Centre (DCHC) at Nesco Ground in Goregaon (E) with the help of a private company and MCHICREDAI.

"In this facility, 1000 beds will be equipped with oxygen support," it said.

Among the 395 new cases, Dharavi reported 13 coronavirus positive patients, taking the tally in the slum- dominated area to 288, a BMC official said.

This was a drop from 34 new cases - the highest single-day count so far - found in Dharavi on Sunday.

Out of the 288 COVID-19 patients detected so far in Dharavi, considered as one of the biggest slums in Asia, 14 have died, he said.

Mumbai COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5589, new cases 395, deaths 15, discharged 118, active cases 4355 and people tested so far 8724.

Meanwhile, nine Pune police personnel have so far tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday.

Close contacts of all these police personnel have been quarantined.

On April 17, a constable attached to one of the police stations in Pune city and his wife had tested positive.

Following this, some more police personnel were found infected with the disease.

"So far we have nine personnel from the Pune police who have tested positive for the infection," said police commissioner K Venkatesham.

He said the origin of their infection was from their residence and not from the workplace.

Seven of these nine cases were from one police station, the commissioner added.

Another officer said close contacts of the coronavirus-infected personnel have been quarantined.

Aurangabad tally reaches 82

Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Monday reported 29 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, a senior official said.

With the detection of new cases, the number of infected people in the biggest city of the Marathwada region reached to 82.

The patients found positive earlier in the day are residents of localities like Kilerark, Noor Colony, and Bhimnagar Bhausinghpura.

"While 28 of them were admitted in the city municipal corporation's quarantine facility another one was admitted in the Government Medical College and Hospital," said AMC Health Officer Dr Nita Padalkar.

Civic chief Astik Kumar Pandey said that more number of coronavirus suspects are being screened.

"Our contact mapping is improved and our team is able to trace infected people as soon as possible. All the patients found positive today were already in our quarantine facility," he said.

Aurangabad so far reported six deaths due to COVID-19 disease.

Most of the deceased had comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension etc, said GMCH dean Dr Kanan Yelikar.