Bombay High Court refuses urgent order on plea over migrants' unrest

The plea sought a direction to the Maharashtra government to make an assessment if military could be deployed in such vulnerable spots.

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has said the gathering of hundreds of migrants near Bandra station here earlier this month was a one-off incident, and refused to pass urgent orders in a plea seeking deployment of adequate security personnel in the city.

Justice B P Colabawalla made the observation on April 27 while hearing a petition filed by one Shankar Pai and two others, who claimed to be residents of suburban Bandra, Khar and Mahim and said they were directly aggrieved by the April 14 incident.

The petitioners said such gatherings would increase the chance of the spread of COVID-19. The plea sought a direction to the Maharashtra government to make an assessment if military could be deployed in such vulnerable spots.

The petition sought for armed forces, or the Central Reserve Police Force and State Reserve Police Force personnel to be deployed in the city.

Refusing to accept the petitioners argument that the Bandra incident demands urgent orders to be passed, Justice Colabawalla said, One incident does not make out an urgency.

These are extraordinary times and the government and civic authorities are doing their best to keep things under control.

" The court is sure the government and civic authorities will do whatever is necessary to ensure an incident like the one that took place in Bandra on April 14 will be avoided till the lockdown is effective, the HC said.

Nearly 1,000 migrant workers gathered near the Bandra railway station here on April 14, demanding transport arrangements for them to go back to their native places.

The migrants were later dispersed and assured that they will be provided accommodation and food till the lockdown lasts, a police official earlier said.

