From 23 per cent in June to 3 per cent in July, Dharavi’s COVID-19 case share comes down

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Asia’s largest slum -- Dharavi is continuing to do better in containing the coronavirus. In June, Dharavi had 23 per cent share in COVID-19 cases here while in July 2020 it has come down to only three per cent.

According to the BMC, Dharavi has only 77 active COVID-19 patients on July 31 as against 535 on July 1, 2020. Every day less than ten positive patients are reported for last 15 days.

Kiran Dighavkar, the assistant municipal commissioner said that there are total 2556 cumulative positive patients while 77 active patients in Dharavi area.

"There was a time, every day, we used to have 500 patients but now the scenario has been changed. We are getting a maximum of ten patients while on some days, the patient detection is zero as well. This is a big relief for us and the Mumbai city,” said Dighavkar. He added that initially everyone thought that it was difficult to contain the virus in Dharavi because of its density and crammed rooms.

"But with the help of the local people, NGOs and the BMC, we effectively implemented the chase the virus model. We focused on the 4Ts – tracking, tracing, testing and treatment. The situation is now under control but we need to be more alert because this is a very deadly virus. In many international cities, there was the second wave of this Covid 19, therefore, we are putting all effort to contain the spread of the virus,” the assistant municipal commissioner said.

He said that the effort of Dharavi has been appreciated by the World Health Organisation and Washington Post, an independent newspaper in US.

“Despite this relief picture, we are conducting daily screen test and isolating the suspected patients. The early detections and treatment is the key to fight against the Covid 19. The delay of both detection and treatment can cost the life to the person. Therefore, in our hospital we are trying to provide oxygen to every bed,” said Dighavkar.