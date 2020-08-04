Mumbai diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked police department to be more transparent while handling big cases like Sushant Singh Rajput death.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

Police should be transparent: Uddhav

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the police department to be more transparent while handling big cases like Sushant Singh Rajput death. He also instructed them to provide information to the media on a timely basis, otherwise that would raise suspicion. Thackeray said that that the police should not hide anything which is not hampering the investigation. This will not only build trust but people will also know the right things. The message was recently given to all departments to be transparent while taking any decisions.

Actor’s death: Dy CM’s son writes to Deshmukh 

Even though Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has ruled out a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar has written to Deshmukh and requested him ‘to take national emotions into consideration and initiate a CBI investigation’ in late actor’s death. Taking to Twitter, he shared the letter which reads, “The untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has sent shock waves across the nation. Sushant’s death has sadly come to represent the death of the aspirations of young Indians who move to Mumbai to fulfill their dreams. I join the youth of this nation in their collective mourning. I have received e-mails, messages, and calls from the youth of various states in this regard.”

BJP fears MLAs may jump parties before Diwali

When Bhartiya Janta Party lost the power in Maharashtra in 2019, it had ensured its lawmakers that by Diwali 2020, they will regain the pride. However, this does't seem happening. Earlier the BJP lawmakers were told that within the six months, the Uddhav Thackeray government will collapse but it did not happen. Reports suggest that BJP leadership is working on ways to keep its flock together so that the leaders don’t jump ships to either NCP or Congress, which in turn would damage the party further. BJP is the single largest party with 105 MLAs in the 288 member House.

Patil asks workers to be aggressive on social media

BJP state president Chandrakant Patil and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis are these days rattled after being trolled by the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders on the social media. Patil in a party meeting told his leaders and workers that they will no longer tolerate the trolling where he is being called as ‘Champa’ due to his first name and Devendra Fadnavis as ‘Tarbuzya’ or watermelon. He also asked them to be aggressive on social media but use decent language.

