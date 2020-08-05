STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains lead to waterlogging, house collapse and landslide in Mumbai, one dead

BMC has also issued the red alert and expected heavy to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in Mumbai.

Published: 05th August 2020 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following heavy monsoon rain, at Sion in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The city and its suburbs received heavy rainfall on Monday in which one person died due to house collapse. The rains also resulted waterlogging in several low lying areas and landslide incidents.

According to the meteorological department, in the last 24 hours, Mumbai city received 21.41 mm rainfall while 27.11 mm rainfall in eastern suburb and 26.03 mm rainfall in the western suburb of Mumbai.

"The waterlogging incidents happened because there was a high tide in the sea," says BMC.

BMC issued the warning to people not to leave the housess except for emergency and essential services because of rising water level.

In South Mumbai, the waterlogging incidents were reported at Hindmata Parel, Dadar TT, SIMES college, Goel Devul, JJ junction, Thakur Dwar, Bhendi Baza while Postal colony in Chembur, Chunabhatti, Mankhurd, Tilak Nagar in eastern suburb and Andheri subway, Dahisar, Khar Subway, Malad subway, National college in the western suburb of Mumbai.

The seven house collapse incidents were reported in the western suburb, two in the city and one incident in the eastern suburb of Mumbai.

In the house collapse incident, one 26-year-old trapped in the debris of the houses and died while taking to the hospital while two were rescued and one yet to be identified.

The landslide was reported at Malad.

Moreover, in the heavy rain, 100 tree falling incidents were also reported across Mumbai. 29 trees were fallen in Mumbai city, 56 in western suburb and 15 tree falling incident in the eastern suburb of Mumbai reported.

While total of ten shot-circuits incidents reported in Mumbai that includes five in south Mumbai, one in eastern suburb and four in the western suburb. However, no casualties were reported in tree falling and short circuit incident.

Due to the heavy rainfall, in the morning the mainly western train services were interrupted while Harbour line services were completely stopped. All lines services were later restored. The BEST, public transport also diverted its buses on Monday.

Besides, no flight cancellation reports were registered. The BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and mayor Kishori Pednekar visited various chronic spots in Mumbai and inspected the rescue and pumping out the excessive rainwater work which was done by the BMC.

The Mithi river that caused the deluge on July 26, 2005, was also overflowing on Monday but it did not cross the danger level because of speedy pumping out the rainwater. The BMC had installed many hydraulic pumps to pump out this rainwater in the sea.

