Use digital platforms for interactions: BMC to Bihar police in Mumbai to probe Sushant death case

The BMC stated this in its response to the letter submitted by Bihar Police on August 3 seeking exemption from home quarantine protocols for Tiwari.

Published: 05th August 2020 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Patna City Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari

Patna City Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai civic body has suggested use of digital platforms to avoid physical contact in its repose to Bihar Police's letter seeking exemption from home quarantine norms for IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who landed here on Sunday to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

In a letter issued on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked Bihar Police to use digital platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, Jio Meet, Microsoft Teams or others, for interactions in the city.

The BMC stated this in its response to the letter submitted by Bihar Police on August 3 seeking exemption from home quarantine protocols for Tiwari.

The Patna city SP, who landed in Mumbai on Sunday to head a team of Bihar police probing the Rajput death case, was quarantined by the BMC for 14 days.

"This (Use of digital platforms) will not only ensure that the officer (Tiwari) does not transmit the infection (in case he is carrying it from Bihar) to officials with whom he will contact, in view of the coronavirus pandemic prevalent in Bihar, nor he gets infected by coronavirus during his physical visits to various officials of the Govt of Maharashtra in Mumbai (sic)," reads the BMC letter signed by additional municipal commissioner P.

Velrasu.

The BMC further said Tiwari must comply with all the rules and regulations prescribed by the Maharashtra government.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 24.

The Bihar Police team is probing a separate 'abetment to suicide' case filed by the late actor's father in Patna against his son's Mumbai-based girlfriend and budding actress Rhea Chakraborty.

The Bihar government has recommended the probe in the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

 

