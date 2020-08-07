Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari released from quarantine in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it has allowed Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, quarantined here after arrival to oversee probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to return to his home state.

Tiwari, Superintendent of Police of Central Patna, has been exempted from quarantine protocols and allowed to return to his home state, an official said.

On Thursday, Bihar Police ADG wrote a letter to the Mumbai municipal commissioner, seeking the IPS officer's exemption from quarantine protocols and facilitate his return to Patna to resume his duty.

Tiwari's presence is no longer required in Mumbai and his arrival period (in Patna) is within seven days, the letter said.

Accordingly, the BMC informed the Bihar police that they are exempting the IPS officer from quarantine norms.

The IPS officer, who was under 'home quarantine' at SRPF guest house in suburban Goregaon for two weeks, is expected to return to Bihar later in the day.

Tiwari had reached Mumbai on Sunday to oversee investigation into the FIR filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant death case.

Rhea Chakraborty (28), girlfriend of Rajput, was booked on abetment to suicide and other charges on a complaint filed by the late actor's father in Patna.

On his arrival in Mumbai, he was asked to remain in quarantine till August 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and was stamped as quarantined by the BMC.

The IGP (Patna) had written a letter to the city municipal commissioner on Monday, requesting him to exempt Tiwari from home quarantine protocols.

After this, the BMC had advised the Bihar officer to carry out his work using digital platforms.

In a letter sent to the Bihar Police ADG on Thursday, the Additional Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai said it was unfortunate to note that a visiting senior officer, before proceeding to Maharashtra, has not acquainted himself with COVID-19 quarantine guidelines, the official said.

As per the Maharashtra government's SOP related to pandemic, passengers, who are coming to the state for a short duration (less than one week) and have planned for onward/ return journey, will have to share details of the same and then will be exempted from isolation, the official said.

"Considering that it is only fifth day of his arrival, and since the request for exemption from home isolation came from the Patna police, and considering the SOP provisions to exempt passengers on a short duration visit, it is hereby decided to exempt Tiwari from home quarantine on certain conditions," he said, quoting the BMC order.

According to conditions for exemption, Tiwari has to leave Maharashtra before seventh day (Saturday, August 8)) of start of his quarantine period, the official said.

The IPS officer will have to furnish return ticket details to the office of the Additional Municipal Commissioner here, he said.

As part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Tiwari has been asked to travel to the airport in a private car and take all necessary precautions, the official said.

During boarding and travel, Tiwari should use face cover-mask and follow hand, respiratory and also environmental hygiene guidelines, he said.

He is expected to take a flight to Patna in the evening, the official said.