Heavy rains likely in parts of Mumbai, coastal areas: IMD

While Mumbai is expected to receive light to moderate showers, neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri may witness heavy rains at isolated places.

Published: 11th August 2020 06:31 PM

Mumbai rains

Vehicles ply on a waterlogged street during heavy rains at Byculla area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that heavy rainfall was likely in isolated places of coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai, till August 15.

While Mumbai is expected to receive light to moderate showers, neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri may witness heavy rains at isolated places, an IMD official said.

"A similar forecast has been issued for Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts as well till August 15.

However, districts in North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha may receive light to moderate rainfall in the same period," the official said.

Deputy director general of Mumbai IMD office K S Hosalikar said, "Coastal areas as well as ghat sections of Maharashtra have shown dense clouds.

These areas and Madhya Maharashtra are expected to receive medium to heavy rainfall in next the 24 to 48 hours."

