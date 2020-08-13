Hotel manager held for trafficking in Mumbai; two women rescued

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two women were rescued and a hotel manager was arrested for alleged immoral trafficking in the western suburb of Andheri here, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off the Andheri police on Monday arrested Sadanand Aiyyangar, who allegedly pimped out women to customers at the hotel, sub-inspector Anandrao Ghadge of Andheri police station said.

The police sent a decoy customer, raided the premises and rescued two women, he said.

The accused has been arrested under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), he said, adding that further probe is underway.