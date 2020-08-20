STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Classify essential, non-essential movement: Mumbai police draw flak for tweet about lockdown

On their official Twitter handle, the city police on Tuesday night had warned that strict legal action would be taken against people who step out for non-essential purposes.

Published: 20th August 2020 04:26 PM

Health workers walk to screen residents for COVID-19 symptoms at Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have recently issued a tweet warning action against non-essential vehicular movement, leaving several netizens with the question of whether the coronavirus-induced lockdown was still in force or the unlock phase was on.

"Strict legal action will be taken and vehicles will be seized if any non-permitted & non-essential vehicular movement is noticed. This is not just against the rules, but also not in favour of your own safety, at this crucial moment in Mumbai's fight against #COVID19," the tweet read.

The message was criticised by many on social media, with some Twitter users asking the police to classify what is essential and non-essential movement.

People also asked the police if the coronavirus- induced lockdown was still in force or the unlock phase was on.

"Both the government and cops are confused about what to follow and ignore.

It's a complete failure of communication and expected considering the level of mismanagement which happens," a Twitter user said.

While another tweet said, "Why so confused about everything @MumbaiPolice or is it the social media team/agency goofed up on copy paste of content or is it the fact that you seriously need help achieving targets with fines!"

This is second time since the lockdown that the Mumbai police have faced criticism over their instructions about vehicular movement.

Earlier, the city police drew flak for their directive under 'Mission Begin Again', restricting the movement of people within 2 km radius from their homes.

