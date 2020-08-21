STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

'Heavy to very heavy' rains likely in Mumbai, nearby areas in next 24 hours with gusty winds: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) official added that an 'orange warning' (indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall) has been issued for the Vidarbha region for the next 48 hours.

Published: 21st August 2020 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai rain

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an `orange' alert for Mumbai, Thane and rest of the Konkan region of Maharashtra for Saturday, forecasting heavy rainfall.

The orange alert implies that authorities should be ready to handle situations arising out of severe weather.

"Due to the well-marked low pressure on East MP and associated cyclonic circulation, Konkan region and ghat (upland) areas of central Maharashtra are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours," senior director of IMD (Mumbai) Shubhangi Bhute said on Friday.

Wind speeds are expected to be between 45 km to 55 km, she said in a video message.

"Also, orange alert is being issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for next 24 hours," Bhute added.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Director General of IMD (Mumbai) K S Hosalikar had said that an orange alert had been issued for Vidarbha region for 48 hours.

As per the IMD, the Santacruz observatory which indicates the weather in suburban Mumbai reported 45.7 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Friday.

The Colaba weather bureau in island city recorded 20.6 mm rainfall during the same period.

The Thane Belapur Industries Association weather station recorded 36.4 mm rainfall during the period, the IMD added.

The Matheran observatory in adjoining Raigad recorded 32.4 mm rainfall, while the Alibaug weather station in the same district recorded 19.2 mm rain.

Dahanu observatory in Palghar district recorded 32.1 mm rainfall, the IMD said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India Meteorological Department IMD Mumbai rains Maharashtra Rains
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp