Woman found travelling in Mumbai local train with fake ID card; held

The woman had a valid monthly season ticket of second class between Virar and Churchgate for the period July 19 to August 18.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 21-year-old woman has been arrested for travelling in suburban train by allegedly using a fake identity card with QR code, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Friday.

The woman, a resident of Nallasopara in adjoining Palghar district, was arrested from the Western Railway's Borivali station on Thursday, they said.

According to the GRP, a case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating) 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the IPC against the woman, who works at an electronic shop in Marine Lines, south Mumbai.

At present, only emergency and essential services staffers along with employees of nationalised bank and some other Union government bodies like MbPT are allowed to travel in suburban trains in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those allowed to travel in suburban trains are issued new identity cards with QR codes by the Maharashtra government to ensure only genuine commuters use the services during the lockdown.

According to the GRP, the woman had a valid monthly season ticket of second class between Virar and Churchgate for the period July 19 to August 18.

However, her identity card turned out to be fake when a ticket checker examined it at Borivali station, it said.

The forged identity card with QR code was registered in the Railway system in the name of a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee.

When the ticket checker scanned the code,it was not found to be authentic, the GRP said.

Hence, the railway staff handed her over to the GRP.

The GRP said they are also investigating how she had obtained the forged identity card.

Mumbai local train Borivali station
