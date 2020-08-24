Water level in Mumbai dams reach 93 per cent due to incessant rain

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The majority of dams that supply drinking water to Mumbai city have started overflowing putting uncertainty over the supply of drinking water to an end. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is likely to lift its earlier water cut decision.

According to the BMC’s hydraulic department data, the dams that supply drinking water to Mumbai have got 93 per cent water storage this season against 95 per cent last year.

Modak Sagar, Tulsi are among the dams that started overflowing, while water in Vihar lake reached 100 per cent water storage capacity. The Upper Vaitarna has got 84 per cent water storage, Tansa 98 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 95 and Bhatsa dam 93 per cent.

This year the total water storage in all dams are 13,59,264 million litres against 13,88360 million litres in 2019.

The BMC’s hydraulic department official said that there is satisfactory rainfall in the catchment areas of these reservoirs that supplies the drinking water to Mumbai. “The majority of these lakes are located in Thane and border of Nasik district. Earlier there was good rainfall in Mumbai, but these reservoirs areas were not getting adequate rainfall, therefore, the BMC was forced to impose the 20 per cent water cut,” he added.

He said that they have reassessed the situation and feel that there is no need to continue water cut in Mumbai. “We have also submitted such a proposal to the Municipal Commission for his approval. Once the final nod is given, the water cut will be lifted out immediately. However, people should use water judiciously,” said senior BMC official.

