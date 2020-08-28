Mumbai diary

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Rebuffed, Parth Pawar spreads wing

Parth Pawar, son of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar who had openly taken an anti-party stand in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and construction of Ram Mandir, has decided to float his social outfit. This move is said to be an attempt to build his base outside the party and create a pressure group.

Pawar began his political career with a big loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and wants to be a more active politician. However, he is not getting space thanks to his father and grandfather. Sharad Pawar openly snubbed Parth saying he does not give value to his statement.

Firebrand IAS officer transferred from Nagpur

IAS officer Tukaram Munde was shifted from Nagpur Municipal Commissioner post within six months of his posting. The 2005-batch IAS officer, known as a firebrand, has sparked strong reactions from many Nagpur residents. Mundhe reacted to the transfer with a tweet, ‘Isolated’. Incidentally, he is in home isolation right now after testing Covid positive.

The IAS officer has been transferred for the 15th time in his 14-year-old career in Maharashtra. According to sources, Munde’s actions against unauthorised construction and not entertaining politicians did not go well with several leaders, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Earlier, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had defended Munde but his cordial relation with Gadkari forced Munde’s exit.

Thackeray’s message boosts MVA allies

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s statement ‘Darana hai ya ladna hai’ (whether we want to fear or fight) during Sonia Gandhi’s meeting with seven CMs, has generated quite a buzz. Earlier, it was being said that Uddhav may skip the meet to keep his distance from Congress.

However, his boldness have repelled the rumours of the MVA government stumbling and the Congress breaking away from the ruling coalition. Uddhav’s statement has reiterated that he is comfortable with the three-party coalition and wishes to run it smoothly and successfully despite all issues.

Thorat gets lucky yet again

It seems PCC chief Balasaheb Thorat has luck on his side. Thorat is the only leader to serve as a top minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government, the president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, and a member of CWC.

Recently, a group in the party made moves to take away the MPCC president post from him and appoint Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole as the state chief. The file for a change in guard was tabled before Congress president Sonia Gandhi twice.

However, due to some reason or other, she could not approve the file. Now, Rahul Gandhi has rejected the file saying there should be a discussion before such a big change.

