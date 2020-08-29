Mumbai Police urge people to avoid crowding for Muharram procession

By PTI

MUMBAI: In light of the Bombay High Court's order granting permission for the 'Taziya' procession for Muharram on August 30 here, the Mumbai police on Saturday urged people not to gather in large numbers and avoid crowding on roads.

The city police appealed to people not to believe in social media posts or rumours about the procession and only rely on the copy of the court order available on the court's website and at J J Marg police station in south Mumbai, deputy commissioner of police (Zone I) Sangramsingh Nishandar said.

As per the court order, members of the Shia Muslim community will be permitted to carry out the procession on August 30, between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm, on a pre-determined route only by truck and not on foot.

Maximum of five persons will be allowed on a truck and only five will be permitted walk with the 'Taziya' for the last 100 meters on the route from Bhendi Bazaar to Shia Cemetery, the official said.

People are requested not to gather in large number on roads and avoid crowding, he said, adding that participants of the ritual will be required to submit their address and contact details to the police.