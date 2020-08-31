STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sexual harassment case filed against media house official in Mumbai

Published: 31st August 2020 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 11:51 AM

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bandra police here have registered a case against a senior official of a leading media house for allegedly sexually harassing a woman colleague, an official said.

The complainant alleged that the accused had touched her inappropriately and sought sexual favours, and when she refused to give in to the demand, she was sacked, the police official said.

The woman in her complaint alleged that she was sexually harassed from April 2008 to August 2020, he said.

The Bandra police registered an FIR on Thursday under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), the official said.

The case was later transferred to N M Joshi Marg police station, he added.

