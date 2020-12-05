STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

COVID-19: First time since March, Mumbai's test positivity falls to 5 per cent

On December 4, as many as 16,394 tests were conducted in the city, of which 825 or 5.03 per cent came out positive.

Published: 05th December 2020 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai's coronavirus test positivity rate has fallen to five per cent for the first time since March, municipal commissioner IS Chahal said on Saturday.

When the virus outbreak began, this rate was 35 to 36 per cent (which means 35 to 36 per cent of tested samples were positive for the infection), he said in a statement here.

"COVID test positivity for the last ten days looks promising but we should not be complacent and should not lower our guard," the commissioner warned.

On December 4, as many as 16,394 tests were conducted in the city, of which 825 or 5.03 per cent came out positive, he said.

The test positivity rate was 6.69 per cent on November 25, the commissioner noted.

Of 16,394 tests conducted on Friday, 8,867 were RTPCR and 7,527 Antigen.

As many as 684 RTPCR tests and 141 Antigen tests were positive.

The financial capital of the country has been reporting less than 1,000 cases for the last six days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp