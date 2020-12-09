Major fire in book shop in South Mumbai, none hurt

By PTI

MUMBAI: A major fire broke out in a book shop in Fort area of South Mumbai on Wednesday evening, but nobody was reported injured in the incident, civic officials said.

The fire erupted on the ground floor 'Kitab Khana' shop located in a four-storey Somaiya Bhavan building near Flora Fountain around 5 pm, an official said.

Eight fire engines and six jetties were rushed to the spot, he said.

"Around 7.30 pm, the fire was covered from all sides. The blaze has been doused and a cooling operation is underway," a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) spokesperson said.

"There was no report of any injury to anyone," the civic official added.