STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai: Eight people including Bangladeshis arrested by ATS in passport racket

The ATS's Kalachowki unit received a tip-off in November that a Bangladeshi national named Akram Khan (28) was staying in Mumbai illegally and helping migrants from his nation get Indian passports.

Published: 14th December 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Passport, Indian passport

Image of a passport used for representational purpose. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Eight people, including several Bangladeshi nationals, were arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad for allegedly forging documents to obtain Indian passports, an official said on Monday.

The ATS's Kalachowki unit received a tip-off in November that a Bangladeshi national named Akram Khan (28) was staying in Mumbai illegally and helping migrants from his nation get Indian passports, he said.

"He was nabbed from Sewri. His real name is Akram Noor Ollaudin Nabi Shaikh and is a resident of Noakhali district in Bangladesh.

"He was helped in his illegal stay in India by two people from Wadala and Mumbra who helped him get Aadhaar card, PAN card and Indian passport," he said.

The interrogation of Rafiq Sayyed from Mumbra revealed he was indulging in the crime of getting illegal migrants Indian passports since 2013, and may have helped at least 85 Bangladeshis, the ATS official said.

Others arrested include Avin Kedare from Antop Hill who supplied fake rubber stamps, Nitin Nikam of Taloja in Navi Mumbai who created fate bank passbooks etc.

He said Sohail Abdul Subhan Shaikh (33), Abdul Khair Samsulhaq (42) and Abul Hasham alias Abul Kasham Shaikh (26) were arrested for entering India illegally and obtaining passports with forged documents through this racket.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian passport racket
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp