STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai Metro depot at BKC will increase project cost: Devendra Fadnavis

The erstwhile BJP government, headed by Fadnavis, had chosen Aarey Colony, a green belt in Mumbai, for the car shed, part of Mumbai Metro 3 line.

Published: 18th December 2020 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that talks of setting up the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a business district in the metropolis, are "ridiculous and childish" as it will increase the project cost multiple times.

Any such move will increase the annual maintenance cost by five folds and make the Metro venture non-feasible and non-starter, the former chief minister said.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the order passed by the Mumbai suburban district collector allotting 102 acres of salt pan land in suburban Kanjurmarg for the construction of an integrated metro car shed.

The erstwhile BJP government, headed by Fadnavis, had chosen Aarey Colony, a green belt in Mumbai, for the car shed, part of Mumbai Metro 3 line.

However, the Shiv Sena-led MVA government, after assuming office in November last year, shifted the depot site to Kanjurmarg.

After the HC order, there were reports in a section of the media about the state government exploring some other potential sites for the car shed, including BKC.

"The talks of setting up the Metro car shed at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) are ridiculous and childish. The reason is that BKC is a prized land.

"The last land sold at BKC was at the rate of Rs 1,800 crore per hectare. So, if 25 hectare land is taken at BKC (for the car shed) it would cost Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore," Fadnavis said while talking to journalists at the Nagpur airport.

He said the proposed bullet train station at BKC would be a three-level underground structure and take only 500 meters of land.

"It is designed in such a way that financial buildings can be constructed above it without any loss.

"But, if we talk about constructing the Metro car shed below the ground, then its cost will go up from Rs 500 crore (envisaged under BJP government) to more than Rs 5,000 crore," the Leader of Opposition in the assembly said.

Besides, its annual maintenance cost would increase five folds and this would make the Metro project non-feasible and non-starter, he said.

"I am not able to understand who is giving such suggestions to this government. Maybe someone wants both the government and Maharashtra to sink," said Fadnavis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Mumbai Metro BKC Bandra Kurla Complex
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp