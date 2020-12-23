STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Mumbai Police step up vigil as night curfew comes into force ahead of Christmas, New Year

Those involved in emergency, medical and essential services are exempted from the government order.

Published: 23rd December 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

A street near the Gateway of India wears a deserted look during night curfew in Mumbai early Wednesday Dec. 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Increased patrolling by police, heightened vigilance and curbs on timings of bars and pubs are back in Mumbai as it has come under fresh restrictions to check the spread of COVID-19 amid concerns over detection of a new variant of the virus.

Police have been conducting marches and going around streets requesting people to stay indoors as the night curfew from 11 pm to 6 pm came into force from Tuesday, a police official said on Wednesday.

Increased police patrolling was seen near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Haji Ali areas of south Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police personnel were also seen conducting a march in Dindoshi area here.

They were seen conducting checks in suburban Goregaon and Malad and asking people, who were out on streets, to go to their homes and adhere to the government's order.

The police have been requesting hotels, bars, pubs and other commercial establishments to keep their premises shut after 11 pm, the official said.

In suburban Kandivali, police personnel were seen walking on streets and informing citizens about the night curfew.

They also warned of action under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code on assembly of five or more persons.

The police have heightened checking of vehicles during nakabandi (road blockade) at night and are ensuring no unnecessary movement of more than five persons in any area, the official said.

In neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai also, the police are ensuring strict implementation of the night curfew order to check the spread of the COVID-19, he added.

The police on Tuesday raided a posh club near the Mumbai airport, where 34 people, including some celebrities, were caught for allegedly violating COVID-19 prevention norms.

After the raid, the city police had tweeted: "Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning! A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms.

Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities #NewNormal."

Amid growing concerns over a new COVID-19 variant detected in the UK, the Maharashtra government has declared night curfew in municipal corporation areas from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step.

Comments

