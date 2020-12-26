STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai man kills live-in partner after argument

The deceased had been living with the accused, a carpenter, since the last 12 years, an official said, adding that the couple recently shifted to central Mumbai.

Published: 26th December 2020 04:10 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 44-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her live-in partner in Worli here following an argument, police said on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the accused and the woman had a spat, following which he strangulated her with a stole and then smashed her head with some heavy object, he said.

The accused is on the run, the official added.

crime against women Mumbai crime
