STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

New COVID strain: 970 passengers arrive at Mumbai international airport, 489 quarantined

Three out of eight flights arrived from Europe and Middle East countries, carrying a total of 120 passengers.

Published: 26th December 2020 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers wearing PPE kits wait at arrival area of Mumbai airport.

Passengers wearing PPE kits wait at arrival area of Mumbai airport. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 970 passengers landed at the Mumbai international airport from different parts of the world including Europe and the Middle-East on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Of them, 489 were quarantined in the city.

The passengers arrived by eight international flights during the day.

Since the detection of a new variant of coronavirus in the UK, institutional quarantine has been made mandatory for all arrivals from Europe and the Middle-East.

Three out of eight flights arrived from Europe and Middle East countries, carrying a total of 120 passengers.

ALSO READ: 3,431 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 71 deaths

Of them, 32 were kept in institutional quarantine in Mumbai.

Six passengers were exempted, said municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

"Two people were above 80 years of age, two were pregnant ladies and two others were exempted on account of medical emergency," he said.

The rest were allowed to travel to other states.

Flights from the UK have already been suspended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai international airport UK returnee new covid strain coronavirus
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp