Over 34000 cops to man Mumbai streets on New Year's Eve

By PTI

MUMBAI: Around 35,000 police personnel will be deployed on the streets of Mumbai to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents on New Year's Eve, an official said on Saturday.

The Maharashtra government has already placed restrictions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am till January 5.

Around 35,000 personnel of Mumbai police will be on the streets to maintain strict vigil on New Year's Eve, joint commissioner of police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil said.

In view of the night curfew, New Year celebrations can be held before 11 pm, but after that strict action will be taken against people who violate the prohibitory orders, the official said.

Hotels, restaurants and other recreational establishments have been asked to down their shutters at 11 pm sharp and action will be taken against owners who violate the norm, he said.

"As per the night curfew orders, gathering of more than five persons is prohibited.

We don't have any problem if people step out with their families or in groups of four or less," Nangre Patil said.

Despite these restrictions, people may gather at Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu, Gorai and Madh Island areas in small groups of less than four persons from evening onwards, but the police will not allow crowding at these places, he said.

Adequate police security will be in place at these locations, he said, adding that parties on boats and terraces are also not permitted.

Moreover, anti-eve teasing squads will be present at various locations to prevent incidents of harassment, the official said.

The police have also taken anti-sabotage measures considering terror threat to the financial capital, he said.

Like every year, the traffic police will also conduct a drive against drunk and rash drivers, another official said.