STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Three killed in Mumbai temple fire 

The blaze erupted inside the Saibaba temple located on Bandar Pakhadi Road in Kandivali (West) around 4:14 AM, the official said, adding that a short-circuit was the prima faice cause.

Published: 27th December 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A fire broke out at a temple in suburban Kandivali here on early Sunday leaving three people dead, an official said.

The blaze erupted inside the Saibaba temple located on Bandar Pakhadi Road in Kandivali (West) around 4:14 AM, the official said, adding that a short-circuit was the prima faice cause.

"The fire broke out at the temple due to short circuit at around 4.15 am. After being alerted, some fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 4.40 am. It was a level-one (minor) fire," the fire brigade official said.

He said three people suffered injuries and were rushed to hospitals.

Among them, Subhash Khade (25) and Yuvraj Pawar (25) were declare brought dead at Shatabdi Hospital while Mannu Gupta (26), who had suffered over 90 per cent burns, succumbed at Sion Hospital in afternoon, the official added.

Personnel of Charkop police station said three cases of accidental death have been registered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai temple fire Mumbai
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp