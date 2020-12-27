Three killed in Mumbai temple fire 

By PTI

MUMBAI: A fire broke out at a temple in suburban Kandivali here on early Sunday leaving three people dead, an official said.

The blaze erupted inside the Saibaba temple located on Bandar Pakhadi Road in Kandivali (West) around 4:14 AM, the official said, adding that a short-circuit was the prima faice cause.

"The fire broke out at the temple due to short circuit at around 4.15 am. After being alerted, some fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 4.40 am. It was a level-one (minor) fire," the fire brigade official said.

He said three people suffered injuries and were rushed to hospitals.

Among them, Subhash Khade (25) and Yuvraj Pawar (25) were declare brought dead at Shatabdi Hospital while Mannu Gupta (26), who had suffered over 90 per cent burns, succumbed at Sion Hospital in afternoon, the official added.

Personnel of Charkop police station said three cases of accidental death have been registered.