Family reports woman 'missing' after she elopes with girlfriend to Mumbai

The women, aged around 20, came in contact with each other through Facebook about a year ago and decided to marry, police said.

Published: 31st December 2020 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

missing

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: A Rajasthan Police team travelled to Mumbai to trace a young woman after her family reported her "missing", only to told that she had left home to be with another woman with whom she had a relationship.

"When police reached them, the girls said that they have got married at a temple," Additional DCP Jaipur-North Dharmendra Sagar said.

The women, aged around 20, came in contact with each other through Facebook about a year ago and decided to marry, police said.

The woman's friend came to Jaipur from Mumbai a few days back, and both apparently left together.

The woman's family then reported her missing at Nahargarh police station.

A Jaipur police team, accompanied by the woman's brother, traced her in Mumbai.

Additional DCP Sagar said the Jaipur woman gave a statement to police that she had gone with the other woman of her own will.

He said both women are adults.

The woman's brother then persuaded both of them to travel back to Jaipur, he said.

In 2018, the Supreme Court decriminalised consensual homosexual relationships between adults.

The law, however, does not recognise same-sex marriages.

