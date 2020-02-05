Fire breaks out in Mumbai highrise; search and rescue operations on

By PTI

MUMBAI: A fire broke out on Wednesday evening at one of the 15 floors of a residential building in posh Malabar Hill area in south Mumbai, officials said.

So far, there is no report of any casualty.

A civic official said the fire erupted on the fifth floor of the Palma Building located near the famous Hanging Garden, around 7 pm.

Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot, said an official from the Mumbai civic body's disaster management cell.

A Fire brigade official said the search and rescue operation is going on at the building, a ground plus 15-storey structure.

The fire was escalated to level III in the night, the official said.

Further details are awaited.