Blaze in Navi Mumbai's Seawoods complex doused, no casualties

By IANS

MUMBAI: A fire engulfed two upper floors of a high-rise in the posh Seawoods complex on Palm Beach Road of Navi Mumbai here on Saturday morning.

A fire brigade official said the blaze was reported from the 20th and 21st floors of the Shivam Apartments around 6.30 a.m.

Eight fire tenders rushed to the building to fight the blaze which was brought under control.

There are no casualties in the incident and investigation is on to determine the causes of the fire.