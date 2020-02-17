WATCH | Fire breaks out at GST Bhavan in Mumbai

MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out on the top floors of the ground plus eight-storied GST Bhavan here at Byculla on Monday morning, officials said.
At least five fire-tenders were deployed to battle the blaze even as thick clouds of smoke billowed out of the upper two floors.
Massive fire at #GSTBHAVAN #MAZAGAON #FIRE— Rishi Jain (@rishiste) February 17, 2020
Avoid the route... pic.twitter.com/fsRcqrH5EU
There are no reports of any casualties in the incident so far, and further details are awaited, said the BMC Disaster Control.