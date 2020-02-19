Home Cities Mumbai

Zomato delivery boy killed after tiff with fruit vendor in Mumbai

The victim, who sustained heart and stomach injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead before admission, the official said.

Published: 19th February 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Zomato

The victim, a resident of Indira Nagar locality in Powai, worked with online food delivery app Zomato. (Representational Image | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Zomato delivery boy was killed allegedly by a fruit vendor after a petty argument between them in suburban Powai in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The fruit vendor, Sachin Dinesh Singh (20), and his associate Jitendra Hariram Raikar (32) were arrested within hours of the incident, they said.

The two accused had a quarrel with the victim, Amol Bhaskar Suratkar (30), over the placement of a fruit handcart by Singh on a road outside a hotel in Powai area around 12.30 am, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-10) Ankit Goyal said.

Singh, in a fit of rage, allegedly stabbed Suratkar with a knife, he said.

The victim, who sustained heart and stomach injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead before admission, the official said.

Singh later tried to escape to his native place in Uttar Pradesh, but was nabbed from Kurla station before he could board the train, he said.

His associate was also arrested later.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention).

The victim, a resident of Indira Nagar locality in Powai, worked with online food delivery app Zomato.

He and Singh often had arguments over the latter's placement of handcart in the area, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zomato Mumbai Police
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp