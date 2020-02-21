Home Cities Mumbai

Maharashtra government plans 18-storey residential tower for ministers in Mumbai's Malabar Hill

Sources said that on Friday the 105-year-old Puratan bungalow, which is currently unoccupied and in dilapidated condition, will be demolished to make way for the building.

Published: 21st February 2020 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has chalked out a plan to construct an 18-storey residential tower for ministers on a plot in Malabar Hill in south Mumbai. The plot, spread over 2,584 square metres, currently houses a 105-year-old bungalow, "Puratan".

A committee, comprising secretaries, has approved the project which will cost Rs 119 crore. The panel has approved an FSI of 4 for the residential tower. Floor space index or FSI means the ratio between the area of a covered floor (built up area) to the area of that plot (land) on which a building stands.

Sources said that on Friday the Puratan bungalow, which is currently unoccupied and in dilapidated condition, will be demolished to make way for a building which will house residences of 18 ministers. The total area of construction will be 10337.80 square metres.

Each minister will have construction of 574 square metres on each floor which will include a living room, 4 bed rooms, kitchen, office, visitors lounge, ante chamber, two staff quarters and storage space, among other facilities, they said.

There will be guests/visitors lobby and lifts, separate entry and exits for ministers and family members, guests and visitors. There will be a multi-purpose hall with pantry, service lift and service lobby, the sources said. The project plan is expected to soon come to PWD minister Ashok Chavan for approval.

