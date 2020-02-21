Studio gutted in fire in Mumbai, no casualties reported

By PTI

MUMBAI: Files, computers and furniture were gutted when a fire broke out in an occupied studio in Dadar here in the wee hours of Friday, but no casualty was reported, said a fire brigade official.

The fire erupted in the studio located in a three-storey building at around 5.30 am and was put out after two hours, he said.

The blaze was confined to the 2,000 square feet studio that was lying unused, he said, adding files, computers kept inside besides furniture and wooden structures were gutted.

"The fire was doused at around 7.30 am. No one was injured in the blaze," the official said.

Eight fire engines and water tankers were deployed to douse the flames, he said.

According to civic officials, the cause of the fire was under investigation.