Home Cities Mumbai

Thackeray, Pawar launch book on former Maharashtra CM Antulay, regale gathering with anecdotes

The CM recalled that the late Shiv Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray and Antulay never hid their friendship.

Published: 23rd February 2020 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (C) and Congress Leader Gulam Nabi Azad (R) at the launch of a book on former CM of Maharashtra A R Antulay 'Banaam Nargis' in Mumbai Saturday Feb. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday named the law college of Anjuman-i-Islam in south Mumbai after former chief minister AR Antulay while NCP supremo Sharad Pawar released a book on him.

Pawar said Antulay was an excellent administrator and strong political leader, and described the book 'Banaam Nargis Baqalam AR Antulay' as a compilation of letters written by "barrister saheb (Antulay) to his wife which shows his commitment and dedication to his relationship of love".

Thackeray said Antulay was a good friend of Sena founder late Bal Thackeray and described the book as "dil ki baat which is different from mann ki baat", an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his radio address.

"Antulay saheb wrote these letters every day and his wife preserved them for so many years. This shows the relationship was strong from both sides," Thackeray added.

He also said the book was a lesson in letter writing.

The CM recalled that the late Sena patriarch and Antulay never hid their friendship.

"I remember after becoming Union minister, Antulay had said he was the Shiv Sena's ambassador in Delhi. I think the Congress took action against him. Now what wrong did he say? If he was alive today, he would have been proud that his friend's son is the state's chief minister," Thackeray said.

Looking in the direction of Pawar, Thackeray added that "all my father's friends love me".

"Many people must be thinking what is Balasaheb's son doing at Anjuman-I-Islam. After joining hands with the Congress, have I converted? But the knowledge imparted at this institution has kept its foundation strong," he said, going on to add that film legend Dilip Kumar was also a friend of the Sena founder.

Both Antulay and Kumar are alumni of Anjuman-i-Islam and the Sena always stood by nationalists, be it Hindus or Muslims, Thackeray added.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra coalition government will last its full term: Sharad Pawar

"In troubled times like now, educational institutions need to give right direction to the youth. Creation of human wealth is the responsibility of education institutions," said Thackeray.

Hindus and Muslims must know that stones are good when they are used to construct centres of knowledge, the CM said, adding he was a neighbour of the institution as he studied at the JJ School of Art next door.

Pawar said the book highlighted the strong bond between Antulay and his wife.

He said Antulay was a "dashing chief minister" and an excellent administrator who knew the pulse of the people.

"When the country opposed Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for Emergency, (Bal) Thackeray had said its imposition would bring discipline among people," Pawar said.

After Emergency was lifted, Thackeray decided against contesting polls as a mark of support for Gandhi and Antulay, Pawar told the gathering.

Pawar said Antulay and he started out around the same time and became ministers for the first time in the Vasantrao Naik government, and remained friends despite heated exchanges in the Assembly when Antulay was CM and he was the leader of the opposition.

Pawar praised the book and recounted that Pandit Nehru's letters to his daughter Indira and YB Chavan's letters to his wife about his travels as Union minister had been published before.

Antulay's daughter Neelam, who has published the book, said she was touched by how beautifully her father could express himself on paper and claimed the letters were art which revived a feeling of nostalgia.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was also present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Banaam Nargis Baqalam AR Antulay AR Antulay Sharad Pawar Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena NCP congress
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp