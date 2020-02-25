Home Cities Mumbai

CAA stir: Police detain Mumbaikars for holding candlelight vigil against Delhi violence

Police barricaded the Gateway of India and people who had gathered to protest Monday's violence in Delhi started to gather at Marine Drive area from where they were dispersed by police.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Some protestors who gathered at Marine Drive here on Monday as part of a candlelight vigil in the wake of clashes in northeast Delhi were detained by Mumbai Police who also barricaded the Gateway of India premises.

"Somebody forwarded a message that gave a call for a protest regarding the Delhi violence. We have designated places for protest in Mumbai like Azad Maidan. Despite this people were going to the Gateway of India. When we stopped them they gathered at Marine Drive. It was causing inconvenience to locals. We talked to them and dispersed them peacefully. Some people have been detained," DCP Sangram Singh told reporters here.

Four people including a head constable of Delhi Police lost their lives in the clashes that took place between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters at various places in the North-East District of Delhi. (ANI)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

